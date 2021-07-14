ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday that troopers confiscated $19,601,549 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.

From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 281.13 lbs. $6,184,860 Crack Cocaine 4.08 lbs. $65,280 Heroin 22.18 lbs. $754,120 Fentanyl 306.49 lbs. $4,903,840 LSD 1,219 doses $24,380 Marijuana THC – Liquid 71.05 pints $476,035 Marijuana THC – Solid 365.79 lbs. $1,828,950 Marijuana Plants 130 plants $21,450 Processed Marijuana 831.3 lbs. $2,493,900 Methamphetamines 167.73 lbs. $1,677,300 MDMA – Ecstasy 2.38 lbs. $7,854 MDMA – Pills 2,601 pills $39,015 Other Narcotics 42.57 lbs. $85,140 Other Narcotics (Pills) 41,577 pills $1,039,425 Total Value $19,601,549