HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Tuesday that troopers confiscated $19,601,549 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2021.
From April 1 through June 30, PSP seized 306 pounds of fentanyl and more than 285 pounds of cocaine, both with a combined street value of $11.1 million. Troopers also seized 167 pounds of methamphetamines and 22 pounds of heroin from Pennsylvania communities.
|Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|281.13 lbs.
|$6,184,860
|Crack Cocaine
|4.08 lbs.
|$65,280
|Heroin
|22.18 lbs.
|$754,120
|Fentanyl
|306.49 lbs.
|$4,903,840
|LSD
|1,219 doses
|$24,380
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|71.05 pints
|$476,035
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|365.79 lbs.
|$1,828,950
|Marijuana Plants
|130 plants
|$21,450
|Processed Marijuana
|831.3 lbs.
|$2,493,900
|Methamphetamines
|167.73 lbs.
|$1,677,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|2.38 lbs.
|$7,854
|MDMA – Pills
|2,601 pills
|$39,015
|Other Narcotics
|42.57 lbs.
|$85,140
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|41,577 pills
|$1,039,425
|Total Value
|$19,601,549
State police also collected 910 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the second quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.