CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Choral Society invites current members and others to join them, as they lead music during the Clearfield County Fair Vesper Services on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The choir, open to anyone age 14 and older, will lead hymns, sing an anthem and a choral benediction at the service.

Rehearsals will be July 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Clearfield Presbyterian Church sanctuary. Please plan to attend at least one, if not both rehearsals.

The choir will be under the direction of Mason Strouse, and accompanied by Dan Stilson.

For more information, call the church at 814-765-3081 or find Clearfield Choral Society on Facebook.