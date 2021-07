ADVERTISEMENT

Myron G. “Buck” Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh. Born November 27, 1934, in Mayport, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Miron Hall Crawford and Ethel Phoebe Wohlbaugh Crawford Milliron Sherman. He was a graduate of Dayton High School and a veteran […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/myron-g-buck-crawford/