Mary Maines age 47 of Rumbarger Avenue DuBois, PA; died on Monday July 12, 2021 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born on June 23, 1974 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Roderick Morris and Lena E. Clark Anderko of Hazelton, PA. Mary worked as a caregiver to the elderly and home bound, and also provided cleaning […]

