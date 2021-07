ADVERTISEMENT

Jeri Lynn Burkhouse, 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo. Born on October 28, 1946 in Climax, she was the daughter of the late Jerry L. and Rose Ludelle (Nulph) Wiant. Jeri was married on June 10, 1967 to Richard L. Burkhouse and he preceded her in death […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeri-lynn-burkhouse/