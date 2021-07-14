Press Release by Steve Curry – Race Reporter

Reynoldsville- A beautiful mid-summer evening welcomed drivers, teams, and fans back to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night. Our six regular divisions were in action on Saturday plus the Super 6 Late Models made their second and final visit of the 2021 season. In addition, there was a Four-Cylinder Australian Pursuit race that was held. Shawn Hadden became the first driver to reach four wins on the season as he won in the Andy Man’s Car Care Four-Cylinders. Hadden was also victorious in the Australian Pursuit race that was held. Rod Phillips swept both of the Super 6 Late Model races at the Bird this season as he picked up the win on Saturday night. Three drivers captured their first checkered flag of the season including: Fuzzy Fields in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Josh Fields in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, and Mike Anderson in the Close Racing Supply Economods. Other feature winners on the night included: Doug Surra in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models and Doug Eck in the Carns Equipment Super Late Models.

The Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models were the first feature trackside for their 20-lap main. Kyle Shannon and Eddie Connor led the field to the opening green flag. Connor jumped out to the lead on the start as both Doug Surra and Rich Runyan Jr. worked their way around Shannon to move into second and third respectively. On lap 2, Shannon got back around Runyan Jr. on the top to move back into the third spot. The top 3 began to separate themselves from the rest of the field as the laps clicked away. At the halfway mark on lap 10, Connor continued to lead the way over Surra and Shannon. One more lap was completed before a caution for a mechanical issue on Connor’s car set up the first restart of the race. Connor had to retire from the race because of the mechanical issue which moved Surra to the lead with Shannon and Runyan Jr. following behind. On the restart, Surra jumped out to the lead over Shannon and Runyan Jr. just before another caution flag came out involving Runyan Jr.. The caution moved Nick Erskine into third behind Surra and Shannon for the restart. On the ensuing restart, Surra pulled out to the lead as Shannon and Erskine battled side-by-side for third. The race stayed green until a stopped car in turns 3 and 4 on lap 15 brought about what would ultimately be the final restart. On the final restart, Surra got the advantage and never looked back in the final 5 laps enroute to his second win of 2021. Surra was followed by: 2) Kyle Shannon 3) Nick Erskine 4) Cheyenne Reed Jr. 5) Joe Loffredo 6) Nick Loffredo 7) Rich Runyan Jr. 8) Tawn Dinger 9) Deegen Watt 10) Eddie Connor. Surra and Connor won the heat races.

Jamie Barber and Joe Stajnrajh led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks to the track for their 20-lap feature event. Barber jumped out to the early lead on the start over Jim Bloom and Fuzzy Fields as Stajnrajh was shuffled to fourth. On lap 2, Tim Bish worked his way past Fields on the lowside to move into third behind Barber and Bloom. On lap 3, Fields got back past Bish to retake the third position. The race stayed green for another lap or two before a caution for a spin on the frontstretch set up the first restart. On the restart, Barber got the lead over Bloom and Fields. On lap 5, Fields passed Bloom and Barber to take the lead. Later that lap, another caution came out, setting up the final restart of the race. On the final restart, Fields pulled out to the lead over Barber and Bloom. On lap 7, Bish made the pass on Bloom to move back into the third spot behind the leaders. A couple of laps later, on lap 9, Bish had a mechanical issue that forced him to the pit area. That moved Bloom back into third. At the halfway point on lap 10, it was Fields continuing to lead the way over Barber and Bloom. Fields began to extend his lead over the field as the laps continued to click away. At the 5 to go signal, Fields continued to lead the way over Barber and Bloom. Fields maintained his lead over the field in the final five laps on his way to capturing his first checkered flag of the season. Fields was followed by: 2) Jamie Barber 3) Jim Bloom 4) Chris Schneider 5) Curtis Bish 6) Bruce Hartzfeld 7) Joe Stajnrajh 8) Rich Waltman Jr. 9) Michael Oakes 10) Jim Challingsworth 11) Kevin Vanzandt 12) Brandon Connor 13) Sonny Baker 14) Erik Wise 15) Brian Fabiano 16) Tim Bish 17) Matt Bernard. DNS: Zack Gustafson and David Tower. Bish, Connor, and Schneider won the heat races.

The Carns Equipment Super Late Models were trackside next with Jerry Redden and Doug Eck leading the field to the green flag for their 25-lap feature race. Eck got the lead on the start over Redden and Darrell Bossard. Eck began to check out on the field as Bossard challenged Redden for the second spot. On lap 4, Bossard completed the pass on Redden to move into second behind Eck. The race remained under green flag conditions until a caution for a spin in turn 4 on lap 6 or 7 set up the first restart. On the restart, Eck jumped out to the lead over Bossard and Redden. On lap 10, Scott Alvetro made the pass on Redden to move into third behind the leaders. At the midway point on lap 13, Eck continued to lead the way with Bossard and Alvetro in second and third respectively. The race stayed green until a caution for a spin in turn 2 on lap 15 brought about another restart. On the restart, Alvetro used the highline to his advantage to make the pass on Bossard and move into the second spot behind Eck. One last caution flag came out on lap 17 for a spin in turns 3 and 4. This set up the final restart of the race. On the final restart, Eck charged out to the lead and was able to hang on in the final eight laps to win for the third time in 2021 at the Bird. Eck was followed by: 2) Scott Alvetro 3) Darrell Bossard 4) Garrett Mott 5) Kenny Schaffer 6) Jerry Redden 7) Johnny Lindenpitz 8) Orvis Newcome lll 9) Joey Malobicky Jr. 10) Cody Lucas 11) Dan Smeal. Eck and Schaffer won the heat races.

Curtis Stivason and Mike Spinneweber led the Super 6 Late Models to the track for their 20-lap main. Spinneweber jumped out to the lead on the initial start over Stivason and Rod Phillips. Later on the opening lap, Phillips used the highside to his advantage to work his way past Stivason for second. Phillips then began to close in on and battle with Spinneweber for the race lead. On lap 4, Phillips completed the pass around Spinneweber to take the top spot. The race remained under green flag conditions for another couple of laps before a caution for a spin in turn 1 set up the first restart of the race. On the restart, it was Phillips out to the lead as Spinneweber and Stivason battled for the second position. On lap 7, Stivason made the pass on Spinneweber to move into second behind Phillips. Then, on lap 8, Nick Erskine made the pass on Spinneweber on the inside to move into the third spot. At halfway on lap 10, Phillips held a substantial lead over the field with Stivason and Erskine following behind in second and third respectively. Phillips continued to lead the way until a caution for a wreck on the frontstretch on lap 14 set up what would ultimately be the final restart. On the final restart, Phillips jumped out to the lead and never looked back in the final 6 laps on his way to sweeping both Super 6 Late Model races at Hummingbird this season. Phillips was followed by: 2) Curtis Stivason 3) Nick Erskine 4) Ed Dunkel 5) Jim Dillon 6) Mike Spinneweber 7) Mat Cajka 8) Denny Jerko. DNS: Denny Phillips. Rod Phillips and Dunkel won the heat races.

The Close Racing Supply Economods were next to the track for their 15-lap feature. Dennis Asel and Bob McMillen led the field to the green flag to begin the race. McMillen grabbed the lead on the start over Asel and Travis Creech. On lap 2, Creech used the lowside to his advantage to make the pass on Asel to move into the second. Creech began to close in on McMillen for the lead as the laps clicked away. On lap 7, Creech looked to the inside of McMillen as they battled side-by-side for the top spot. At the halfway mark on lap 8, McMillen edged out Creech for the lead with Mike Anderson now in third after passing Asel. A caution for a wreck in turns 1 and 2 set up the first restart. On the restart, McMillen edged out to a slight lead over Creech and Anderson. At the 5-to-go signal on lap 10, McMillen led the way over Creech and Anderson. A caution for a spin in turn 2 on lap 11 brought about another restart. On the ensuing restart, Creech and Anderson made a three-wide move on McMillen for the lead. Creech and Anderson completed the pass on McMillen to move into first and second respectively. Creech had the lead briefly before spinning out, bringing out another caution flag. That moved Anderson into the lead with McMillen second and Royce Stanley Jr. third for the final restart. Anderson pulled out to the lead on the final restart and began to gap himself from the field in the final few laps enroute to capturing his first checkered flag of the season and first in an Economod. Anderson was followed by: 2) Bob McMillen 3) Royce Stanley Jr. 4) Gary Miller Jr. 5) Dennis Asel 6) Dale Reiser 7) Travis Creech 8) Brad Curran Jr. 9) Brent Lee 10) Nate Fleck. DNS: Justin Lapcevich. Asel and McMillen won the heat races.

Jenna Pfaff and Josh Fields led the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks trackside for their 15-lap feature event. A number of caution flags to begin the race kept the field close with only a few laps getting completed. Fields led the way over Andy Frey and Pfaff. After all the cautions, the race saw its first extended green flag run. On the restart following the cautions, Fields jumped out to the lead over Frey and Pfaff. On lap 6, Bryce Swauger made the pass on Pfaff to move into the third spot behind Fields and Frey. Fields led the way over Frey, Swauger, and the rest of the field at the halfway point on lap 8. On lap 9, Swauger made the pass on Frey to move into the second spot. The race stayed green until lap 13 when a caution for a spin in turn 2 brought about another restart. After another quick caution flag for a spin on the backstretch, it was time for the final run to the checkers. On the final restart, Fields got the advantage over Swauger and Frey. Fields maintained his lead over the field in the final couple of laps on his way to winning for the first time in 2021. Fields was followed by: 2) Bryce Swauger 3) Andy Frey 4) Jenna Pfaff 5) Dennis Harrison Jr. 6) Dalton Gustafson 7) Dustin Challingsworth 8) Wayne Garvey 9) Casey Wolfe 10) Cody Cassler 11) Steve Brugmann 12) Raven Fuller 13) Shawnee Sturgeon 14) Bob Holt 15) Matt Heindl 16) Noah Bloom 17) Cody Wolfe 18) Jake Valasek 19) Lester Hudson. DNS: Justin Watt. Swauger, Harrison Jr., and Frey won the heat races.

The Andy Man’s Car Care Four-Cylinders concluded the evening with their 15-lap feature. Adam Bales and Shawn Hadden led the field to the opening green flag. Hadden pulled out to a slight lead on the start over Bales and Zack Frantz. Hadden led the opening 7 laps before a caution flag came out, setting up the first restart. On the restart, Hadden jumped out to the lead over Bales and Frantz. At the midway mark on lap 8, Hadden led the way over Bales and Frantz. A caution for a spin involving Frantz on lap 9 brought about the final restart of the race. Frantz was forced to retire from the race following the spin which moved Cory Price into the third spot for the final restart. Hadden got the lead on the restart over Bales and Price. On lap 11, Randy Albert made the pass on Price to move into third behind Hadden and Bales. Bales gave Hadden all he could handle in the final laps but it was not enough as Hadden held on to become the first Hummingbird driver to reach 4 wins this season. Hadden was followed by: 2) Adam Bales 3) Randy Albert 4) Cory Price 5) Blake Joiner 6) Joe Anthony 7) Devin Kaufman 8) Ryan McCanna 9) Justin Finland 10) Heidi Miller 11) Wayne Truitt 12) Jeremy Stewart 13) Kevin Killinger 14) Carl Killinger 15) Travis Timko 16) Jim Boyer. DQ: Zack Frantz. Hadden, Bales, and Joiner won the heat races.

Speedway Notes: 97 cars filled the pits for the eighth night of racing in the 2021 season. That breaks down to: 10 Semi Late Models, 19 Pro Stocks, 11 Super Late Models, 9 Super 6 Late Models, 20 Pure Stocks, 11 Economods, and 17 Four-Cylinders. Next Saturday will feature the 3rd Annual Tommy Scott Memorial Gateway Special for the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks. The race will be 25-laps and pay $1,200+/win. There will be a B-Feature that will also be held if there are 35 or more cars. Also, the third race of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Powderpuff Series will be run. All of our other regular divisions will be in action as well. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6 pm by the pit gate entrance. It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities prior to racing getting started For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com . You can also follow the track on Facebook and Twitter.

RESULTS:

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Man’s Car Care Four-Cylinder Australian Pursuit 1st) #3H Shawn Hadden2nd) #569 Blake Joiner3rd) #25D Devin Kaufman4th) #54 Wayne Truitt5th) #36F Zack Frantz6th) #4P Cory Price7th) #26B Adam Bales8th) #55 Joe Anthony9th) #11 Jim Boyer

Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models 1st) #3xAA Doug Surra2nd) #11 Kyle Shannon3rd) #5X Nick Erskine4th) #12JR Cheyenne Reed Jr.5th) #9J Joe Loffredo6th) #9N Nick Loffredo7th) #18 Rich Runyan Jr.8th) #67D Tawn Dinger9th) #17 Deegen Watt10th) #27C Eddie Connor

Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks 1st) #28 Fuzzy Fields2nd) #1776 Jamie Barber3rd) #37A Jim Bloom4th) #55S Chris Schneider5th) #29 Curtis Bish6th) #101 Bruce Hartzfeld7th) #04 Joe Stajnrajh8th) #8 Rich Waltman Jr.9th) #22JR Michael Oakes10th) #44 Jim Challingsworth11th) #54J Kevin Vanzandt12th) #55 Brandon Connor13th) #94B Sonny Baker14th) #24W Erik Wise15th) #35 Brian Fabiano16th) #11B Tim Bish17th) #7B Matt Bernard18th) #983 Zack Gustafson19th) #72 David Tower

Carns Equipment Super Late Models 1st) #20 Doug Eck2nd) #64 Scott Alvetro3rd) #22B Darrell Bossard4th) #43X Garrett Mott5th) #13X Kenny Schaffer6th) #5R Jerry Redden7th) #29L Johnny Lindenpitz8th) #66N Orvis Newcome lll9th) #34 Joey Malobicky Jr.10th) #67 Cody Lucas11th) #44 Dan Smeal

Super 6 Late Models 1st) #1P Rod Phillips2nd) #36S Curtis Stivason3rd) #10 Nick Erskine4th) #34 Ed Dunkel5th) #18 Jim Dillon6th) #6 Mike Spinneweber7th) #12 Mat Cajka8th) #2J Denny Jerko9th) #0 Denny Phillips

Close Racing Supply Economods 1st) #76 Mike Anderson2nd) #50 Bob McMillen3rd) #57S Royce Stanley Jr.4th) #1M Gary Miller Jr.5th) #0 Dennis Asel6th) #262 Dale Reiser7th) #75 Travis Creech8th) #C17 Brad Curran Jr.9th) #122 Brent Lee10th) #71 Nate Fleck11th) #22 Justin Lapcevich

Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks 1st) #88 Josh Fields2nd) #28 Bryce Swauger3rd) #55X Andy Frey4th) #33 Jenna Pfaff5th) #42H Dennis Harrison Jr.6th) #4G Dalton Gustafson7th) #46 Dustin Challingsworth8th) #72G Wayne Garvey9th) #6/2P Casey Wolfe10th) #14C Cody Cassler11th) #95 Steve Brugmann12th) #10R Raven Fuller13th) #13 Shawnee Sturgeon14th) #31H Bob Holt15th) #50 Matt Heindl16th) #37B Noah Bloom17th) #97W Cody Wolfe18th) #121 Jake Valasek19th) #24 Lester Hudson20th) #00 Justin Watt