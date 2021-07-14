ADVERTISEMENT
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded and assisted an EMS Crew on NW 3rd Ave. with lifting and carrying a patient to an ambulance.
- Police conducted a welfare check for an E Walnut St. resident. Police received a report that the individual had not been seen in a few days. Police were informed that the individual was out of town.
- Police responded to a report of a physical altercation occurring on N 3rd St. Police arrived but not observe anything disorderly in the area. Police are continuing to investigate.
- While on patrol, Clearfield Police observed a vehicle accident occur within the jurisdiction of Lawrence Township. Clearfield Police assisted and remained on scene until LTPD arrived.
- A smart phone was located in the area of E Market St. and N 4th St. If you have lost a phone, please contact this department.