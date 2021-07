ADVERTISEMENT

Darl B. Umberhocker, 94 of Pansy-Ringgold Rd, Summerville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Penn Highland’s Hospital in Brookville. He was born October 31, 1926 at home in Timblin, PA the son of Samuel Umberhocker and Mary Guthrie Umberhocker who preceded him in death. On June 4, 1950 Darl married the love of his life Betty […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/darl-b-umberhocker/