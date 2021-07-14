ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government is facing a staffing shortage, and particularly in its Children, Youth & Family Services Department.

At Tuesday’s Salary Board meeting, the board approved an additional $200/week for the CYFS director and casework supervisors for additional work duties, effective July 4.

This additional pay is temporary, and will be reviewed every 30 days by the commissioners to determine the status of the department’s staffing, said County Commissioner John A. Sobel.

CYFS normally has 16 caseworkers but will be down to 10, an almost 40 percent loss in staff. It normally has four casework supervisors but is down to three and may soon be down to two.

“The director and casework supervisors have had to step back into the role of caseworkers,” Sobel said. “They’ve had to pick up casework loads and duties because the workload hasn’t shrunk.

“We have to take this position to slow the loss, the decline in numbers, and make a strong push to pick the numbers back up to where they’re able to handle the workload.”

In other business, the board: