CLEARFIELD – The fire alert system has reached the end of its life at the Clearfield County Jail and has become inoperative.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners authorized the preparation of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the repair of the jail’s fire alert system as soon as specifications are received.

Following Tuesday’s board meeting, Commissioner Dave Glass reported the jail’s fire alert system is currently inoperative and in need of repair.

Glass was unsure how long it would take to have the repairs done, but said the commissioners don’t want the alarm system down any longer than it absolutely has to be.

“Repairs were attempted,” he said, “but we’re at the point that we have to do more.”

Glass declined to give a cost estimate, and also indicated he wasn’t sure at this time if the county could use COVID relief funds to cover the costs.

