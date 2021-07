ADVERTISEMENT

Terence R. Davis, 73, of Ridgway, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home following a period of declining health. Born October 30, 1947 in Dubois, he was the son of the late Russel and Bertha Clark Davis. He proudly served his country with the US Navy on the USS Hornet during Vietnam. After […]

