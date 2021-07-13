ADVERTISEMENT

SENECA, Pa. – The physical therapists at West Park Rehab help patients with DRA manage their symptoms, improve their strength and stamina, and safely return to their regular activities. The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts who improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact their physical therapists directly for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-ordered-7-12-2021-diastasis-rectus-abdominis-is-treatable-at-west-park-rehab/