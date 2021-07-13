ADVERTISEMENT

PENFIELD – Troop 2 Scouts from the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield went to week 2 of summer camp at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.

Sixteen scouts, along with four leaders, attended a six-day stay at camp. Five first year scouts participated in the Trailblazer program, while their peers worked on various merit badges and polar bear, mile swim and iron scout programs.

Scouts earned a total of 67 merit badges, with four scouts earning the Honor Camper patch and four scouts and three leaders earning the Iron Scout patch. Two scouts and two leaders also received the mile swim patch.