Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.22/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.92/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.85/gallon, a difference of 93.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

July 12, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

July 12, 2019: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 12, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

July 12, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 12, 2016: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

July 12, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 12, 2014: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

July 12, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

July 12, 2012: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

July 12, 2011: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.17/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.16/g.

Hagerstown- $2.92/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.91/g.

York- $3.19/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday.

“While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.