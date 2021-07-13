ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that two Jamestown, New York men have received lengthy state prison sentences regarding their involvement in a January 25, 2021 violent home invasion and armed robbery in Anita, Pa. The incident culminated in a high-speed police chase and vehicle crash in Rose Township, just outside of Brookville […]

