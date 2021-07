ADVERTISEMENT

Martha I. Hoch, 69, of Sprankle Mills, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born November 3, 1951, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Marie (Kespelher) and Ivan Reesman. On July 20, 1974, she married Richard J. Hoch, who preceded her in death on December 12, 2005. Martha was a graduate of Dayton High School. […]

