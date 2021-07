ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Katherine “Marg” (Lindy) Garthwaite, 94 years, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1927, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida (Brocious) Lindy. She met her husband William “Bill” Garthwaite, who survives, when he asked “the prettiest girl in the room” to dance […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/margaret-katherine-marg-lindy-garthwaite/