Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a Spruce Street residence for a “911 hang-up call.” Police arrived in the area and located the caller. Police found that the male was safe and that it was an accidental call.
- Police responded to a West Second Avenue residence for a report of an assault. Police arrived and separated the parties involved. Charges are currently pending.
- Police responded to a NW Fourth Avenue residence for a welfare check. Police arrived and found the individual in question to be safe.
- Police received a report of a possible Protection from Abuse order violation involving an individual traveling to the protected victim’s workplace. Police are investigating at this time.
- Police responded to a Bigler Avenue business for a report of an unattended young child walking in the area. Police arrived and located the child and the caller. Police assisted the child with returning to his guardians.
- Lawrence Township police requested this department’s assistance with a report of a physical altercation taking place in a vehicle on Maple Avenue. Police arrived and separated the parties. LTPD is investigating.
- Police responded to a report of a female yelling inside her residence on West Locust Street. Police arrived and discovered the female was having difficulty with her oxygen tube/tank. Police and EMS assisted the female with operating the equipment.
- Police responded to a report of an altercation at a NW Third Street residence. Police arrived and separated the parties involved. Neither party requested charges on the other.
- Police responded to a report of harassment that occurred at a Leavy Avenue address. Police made contact with both parties involved and instructed them to no longer have contact with each other.
- Police responded to a report of multiple juveniles throwing rocks at road signs near the Riverwalk. Police arrived and made contact with the juveniles who were warned of their actions.
- Police assisted an elderly female at a Witmer Street address with exiting her husband’s vehicle and entering her residence.
- Police responded to a report of a medical emergency at a North Second Street address. Police and EMS assisted the individual to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported domestic July 8 at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a couple was heavily intoxicated and yelling at each other. The female left the scene but was later found as she entered the KFC parking lot. Officers determined that she was still heavily intoxicated, but she refused to submit to a legal blood draw. Charges have been filed as a result.