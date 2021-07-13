CLEARFIELD – A Johnsonburg woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 causing an accident that killed a DuBois man was sentenced Monday during plea and sentencing court.

State police say that tests revealed Shara Marie Franco, 35, was under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, Fentanyl and norfentanyl when she struck one vehicle and then a second vehicle head on and killing Ryan Muirhead, 43 on March 7, 2020 near mile marker 99.

She agreed to plead guilty during the second day of her trial in April.

Prior to sentencing, the victim’s mother and sister addressed the court.

His mother explained that she felt pity for Franco, who she realized did not set out that morning to kill her son. But “we all must face the consequences of our choices,” she said.

She went on to say that their family has a history of living well into their 90’s, meaning that Franco cost them 50 years with Ryan. “An empty void will always be in our heart.”

His sister stated that Ryan “as eccentric as he was, everyone loved him.”

Franco made a choice to take drugs and drive the wrong way, which makes it difficult to forgive her, she said.

“I don’t know what justice is,” she commented, adding that there is nothing more valuable than human life.

Franco apologized to the family, stating she heard every word they said.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Franco to serve five to 15 years in state prison for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI and several summaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the other three people in that vehicle received “serious, life-altering injuries” in the accident.

A woman suffered internal injuries as well as a broken back and arm, a man was placed in a medically-induced coma because of the severity of his injuries and a six-year-old suffered two broken legs, a broken pelvis and a severe facial laceration.

The interstate was shut down for several hours to clear the roadway of the debris.

The criminal complaint details how Franco was traveling west in the eastbound lane when her truck first hit one vehicle, then a second vehicle head on before coming to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

She suffered injuries but was able to speak with police at the scene. She claimed she was not the one driving and said she was at a bus stop in Pittsburgh.

Although she agreed she was at that moment in the back of an ambulance, she believed the ambulance was in Pittsburgh.