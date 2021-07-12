ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have clothes you don’t want but would rather not throw out? Explore these ways to donate clothes so they help others and don’t end up in a landfill.

It’s easy to get into the habit of equating unwanted items with garbage. While many goods may find their way to the compost or a recycling center, plenty of others have a much less clear final destination. You seldom need to throw out most wearable items, as other people may still find them helpful. What’s more, with so many ways to donate clothes so they help others, it doesn’t have to be a difficult or time-consuming decision either.

How Donations Help

The most direct way donations help is to make clothing more accessible regardless of a person’s income. New clothes are expensive, whether you can afford them or not, but this makes it especially difficult for those with a tight budget. We all need clothes to look our best at work and home and to better handle weather conditions.

Depending on the items you have to donate, many businesses and charities make clothes available at lower costs or for free, depending on qualifications. For instance, homeless drives will seek winter clothes in particular, whereas other charities might focus on business apparel for impoverished individuals seeking to improve their circumstances through gainful employment. How your donations help ultimately depends on which organization or business you donate to and what items you donate.

Deciding What To Donate

The best way to donate clothes so they help others is to find a local or international donation facility. Each center will have rules regarding the types and conditions of items they will accept. It’s essential to adhere to these rules, as some donation locations may not pass along things they can’t take. By ensuring your items go to the correct places, you guarantee there’s no chance they’ll end up in a landfill despite your efforts.

In general, most places will only take clothes in decent condition with no stains or holes. However, it’s well worth mending or washing any items you’d like to give to ensure each piece passes any basic quality checks. It’s also beneficial to investigate what each organization is looking for to ensure each item you wish to donate goes to those who most need it.