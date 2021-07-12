ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsman’s Club held its monthly Groundhog Match on Sunday.

Coming out on top of the Unlimited Class was Al Croft of Johnstown. Second was a tie between Fred Kaminski of Johnstown and Brian Miller of Mayport.

Winner of the FV class was Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville followed by Ed Rethi of Dixonville and Dave Shaw of Curwensville.

The Top Gun in the side group match was Frank Carrier of Summerville with a five-shot group, at 300 yards, that measured 1.241″.

Pictured are Croft, Kaminski, Miller, Carrier, Strouse, Rethi and Shaw.