PENFIELD – The schedule of programming for July 22 through Aug. 1 has been announced for the Parker Dam State Park in Penfield.

Thursday, July 22

The Monarch Butterfly:

2 p.m. – Beach House steps

Monarch butterflies seem to be the royalty of the late summer sky. But their life cycles are complex and dependent on many factors. Learn more about these spectacular insects.

Friday, July 23

Night Hike—Full Moon:

8:45 p.m. – outside Park Office

Learn how animals are adapted to getting around at night, and experience some of these adaptations yourself on this short out and back hike along the Beaver Dam Trail. We will be hiking in the dark without flashlights – FYI.

Saturday, July 24

Log Drive:

3 p.m. – Beach

In the days before log trucks and skidders, how did people move logs to the sawmills? Water. Come to the beach and bring along your beach buckets to help with this scale model log drive.

History of Parker Dam:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

At least the last 500 years-worth of history. A lot has changed over the years in the park. What do you think the park will look like in the next 100 years? Why?

Sunday, July 25

History Walk Around the Lake:

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

Learn the history of the park area while hiking around the lake and stopping at various interpretive sites.

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

Friday, July 30

Throwback: Adventures of Junior Raindrop/Pipeline to the Clouds

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

Learn about the water cycle and erosion in this throwback of 50 years ago.

Saturday, July 31

E. Parachute Games:

3 p.m. – Beach

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Throwback: The Eternal Forest:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

[This program was offered at this date, time, and location 50 years ago.]

This is the actual program that was shown here 50 years ago. Second feature is “Treetop Daredevils” that was shown July 4, 1971 – woodsmen and lumberjacks.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk varies from year to year – what do you want to talk about?

