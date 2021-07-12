ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Summerville man accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence with his juvenile child as a passenger is scheduled for Tuesday. Court documents indicate 52-year-old Donald S. Stephens is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/hearing-for-local-man-charged-with-child-endangerment-following-dui-crash-set-for-tomorrow/