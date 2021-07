ADVERTISEMENT

Gerald D. Wright, 73, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Punxsutawney. He was born February 29, 1948, in Summerville, a son of Betty (Ishman), who survives, and the late Gerald P. Wright. On July 29, 1967, he married Bernice (Fye) Wright, who survives. Gerald worked as a coal miner for twenty-two years and then worked as an Income […]

