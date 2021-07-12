ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Historical Society will again sponsor its Derby Hat Day on Wednesday, Aug. 4, during the Clearfield County Fair’s grandstand harness races.

In the spirit of the Kentucky Derby, the CCHS welcomes anyone to be a contestant and wear his/her most elaborate hat. The event is family friendly and free of charge.

The CCHS board of directors announced that, “Get the fancy hats ready and all are welcome. Come for the fun and win prizes.”

Pictured, from left to right, are Brent Thomas, Justina Gaylor, Julie Houston and Scott Kolesar.