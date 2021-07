ADVERTISEMENT

Shirley C. Minns, age 99 of DuBois, PA, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Christ the King Manor. Born on June 16, 1922, in Coudersport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Calvin C. & Nellie (Turck) Carpenter. On January 17, 1942, she married her husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Minns. He preceded her in death on February […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-c-minns/