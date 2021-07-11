ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The cases against two women charged after two small children were reported wandering outside at night in Brookville Borough moved forward in court on Tuesday. Court documents indicate 32-year-old Megan Bartley, of Butler, and 45-year-old Vondrea D. Holtz, of Brookville, stood for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M Bazylak on Tuesday, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/cases-against-women-charged-after-small-children-found-outside-at-night-moves-forward-in-court/