Joe Haag served our country in the United States Army Reserves. Name: Joseph S. Haag Born: March 18, 1941 Died: May 30, 2021 Hometown: Troutville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Joe was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves having served with the 629th Transportation Unit. He was laid to rest in the Troutville Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-joe-haag/