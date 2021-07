ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas G. “Tom” Reesman, 75, of Dayton, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on Sept. 24, 1945, in Wayne Twp., PA, to William Charles and Mildred Elizabeth (Montgomery) Reesman. Tom was a lifelong resident of the area and loved living in Milton where everyone is like a family. He worked as a […]

