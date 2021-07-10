ADVERTISEMENT

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man was found guilty of numerous child sex offenses during a recent jury trial. Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett on Friday announced that after a jury trial held on June 17-18, Michael Scott Zernell, of Reynoldsville, was found guilty of numerous child sexual offenses including Criminal Attempt to Commit Statutory Sexual Assault, […]

