Lena Pompeii Cox, age 94, a lifelong Brockway resident, currently a resident at Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA; died on Thursday July 8, 2021, at the Manor. Born on January 1, 1927, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene Petruzzi Amitrone. On May 1, 1954, she was married to William D. Cox Sr. […]

