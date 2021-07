ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Fair is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 18. (Photo courtesy Penny Kay Photography) The fair, which runs from Sunday, July 18, through Saturday, July 24, is being held at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds, located just off the Hazen exit of Interstate 80. Opening Ceremonies and the Jefferson County Fair Royalty […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-fair-kicks-off-next-week/