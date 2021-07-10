ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re planning an event, the decor is one of the many essentials you have to prioritize. Luckily, locating the perfect items for aesthetically completing the event is easier than you might think. Read the list below to discover three incredible types of event decor. In this case, don’t assume incredible means large or extravagant. What makes these decorations notable is the impact they have on any event space.

Food Arrangements

Understandably, many people don’t consider food arrangements to be decorations. Laying out the food on a table for everyone to enjoy is acceptable and functional, right? However, you should pay attention to how you present the food. Every detail counts, from the look of the trays to the color and texture of the food itself.

Transforming a simple food table into a showcase of extravagant colors creates an immediately eye-catching display for attendees to take in. This is one of the most incredible types of event decor because it’s surprisingly impactful. Speaking of impact, let’s break down the power of your seating arrangement.

Chairs

Chairs can be much more than simple furniture pieces. The type of chairs you set up and how you arrange them impacts atmosphere, aesthetics, and comfort. For example, if your chairs don’t align with the event color palette, they’ll stick out like a sore thumb. However, getting creative with chair colors and arrangement offers a surprisingly powerful opportunity to make this seemingly simple furniture pop.

Plus, if guests don’t have cozy chairs to sit on during the event, they’ll become tired and uncomfortable quickly. Don’t treat chairs like they’re an obligation; treat them just as you would any decoration in the event space, including backdrops.

Backdrops

Stage design is essential because they’re frequently the centerpiece of the event space. For that reason, sprucing up the stage to meet centerpiece standards is important and easy. Fabric backdrops offer a showcase of appealing texture and color without taking up too much space. A good backdrop acts as an atmosphere setter for the stage, helping you echo the event theme and color palette delightfully.

However, backdrops are for more than stages. If you want to make an event more interactive, use a stylish background to create a photo booth. It’s incredibly easy to create stunning outdoor event backdrops. So, you won’t miss out when hosting your wedding or business event outside.