Gail D. Winslow, 64, of 54 Haney Lane, Rockton, PA, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 12, 1957, in Clearfield, daughter of the late Frances Addleman Dunworth and John Dunworth, who survives, of Grampian. Gail was a graduate of Curwensville High School, Class of 1975. She began […]

