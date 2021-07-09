ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Uncle Buck’s Creations of Clearfield recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.

The store, which offers primitive décor, antiques, country crafts and more, will hold its grand opening event on Monday, July 12, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

In addition to primitive creations, the store offers items from jams and jellies to popcorn and jerky to furniture and specialty repurposed items of interest.

Uncle Buck’s Creations, located at 211 Chester St., Suite 1, is locally-owned and operated by Kevin and Lara Legenski. It’s located at the old True Value store beside Clearfield Nutrition.

“This is exciting for Clearfield,” expressed Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner. “Uncle Buck’s Creations will provide a unique shopping experience for everyone.”

For more information, please visit the Uncle Buck’s Creations Facebook page or online at unclebuckscreations.com or call 814-205-4059.

Hours of operation are Sunday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.