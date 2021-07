ADVERTISEMENT

Richard “Barry” Orcutt, 82, of Corsica, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1938, to the late John E. and Mary E. (Potter) Orcutt in Corsica, PA. Barry graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and served in the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley J. Milliron, on November […]

