Clearfield Borough

Police were dispatched to a residence on East Cherry St. for a male and female arguing. Upon arrival, both individuals were separated and warned for their actions.

Police were notified of a reported theft involving a bank card. According to the victim, an individual, who was not authorized to use the card, spent a large amount of money using the card. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to Curwensville Borough to serve warrants on two individuals.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Ave. for a male and female arguing with one another. Upon arrival, both individuals were separated and declined prosecution against one another.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Front St. for someone banging a hammer loudly during the late night hours. Once on scene, officers did not hear any noise and did not locate anyone outside.

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of Reed St. for theft. According to the complainant, somebody set two used mattresses against his dumpster. The individuals were not authorized to use the complainant’s dumpster. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 700 block of Holmes Ave. The incident is under further investigation.

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Nichols and Weaver Streets. There were no injuries reported. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Police assisted a motorist gaining access to her vehicle as she was locked out of it.

Police located a blue Razor MX350 electric dirt bike. The owner can come to the Clearfield Borough Police Department and provide proof of ownership to reclaim the bike.