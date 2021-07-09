ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced today that due to recently-discovered evidence, the commonwealth will not be moving forward with the charges of drug delivery resulting in the death of Donna Smith or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance against Patrick O’Brien, 38, of DuBois.

Sandy Township Police Department came into possession of evidence, indicating that the drugs that ultimately took the life of Smith were not provided to her by the defendant.

“The role of the district attorney and law enforcement is to seek justice and not just convictions,” Sayers said. “Once a person is charged with a crime, that does not end the investigation.

“In the case of Patrick O’Brien, diligent police work uncovered evidence that shows the drugs that caused the death of Donna Smith were not from O’Brien.

“With that said, O’Brien still tampered with physical evidence and obstructed the investigation, and has pleaded guilty to those charges.”

Based upon O’Brien’s prior record score and the gravity of the offenses to which he pleaded guilty, he is potentially looking at a state prison sentence. He is expected to be sentenced within the next 60 days.