Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleori, PA, formerly of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shady Side in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on April 24, 1986, to Michael Glenn Booher and Cindy Eileen (Cohenour) Kaufman in McConnellsburg, PA. Bobbi graduated from Southern Huntingdon High School with the class of 2005 and […]

