ADVERTISEMENT

William Otis “Pood” Clyde, 59, of Curry Run, Mahaffey, passed away early Friday morning July 2, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born January 9, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of Theodore and Nellie (Lines) Clyde. Mr. Clyde had been an auto body technician for Hugill Sales and Service and had also worked for Hallstrom Construction. On […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-otis-pood-clyde/