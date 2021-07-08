CLEARFIELD- The Outdoor Summer Festival to honor Roland Welker, season 7 of ALONE winner, has announced a line-up of activities.

The free festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds with an array of food trucks, wine and beer tasting, more than 60 vendors and a host of activities and entertainment. Prizes will be given to the first 300 children, courtesy of CNB Bank.

In addition to the food trucks, the Clearfield Elks will be hosting its famous chicken BBQ, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., in the Expo 1 Building. Advance tickets are available here: https://gantnews.com/shop/.

The midway will be filled with various attractions. Invictus will be available throughout the day to try your hand at axe throwing, and Bear Hill Horse Logging will conduct pulling demonstrations and the beautiful horses from Black Diamond Ranch will be on display.

There is also be a huge display of unique trucks and equipment for festival goers to get up close and explore the vehicles they’ve seen in movies, books and around town.

Attendees young and old can experience the thrill and feel of climbing a real outdoor rock climb with the Snappy’s and JJ Powell 28′ tall hard rock wall beginning at noon.

Novey Recycling is sponsoring a 25-foot carnival high-striker for the strong to attempt to ring the bell, as well as a smaller, fun version for the little tikes.

A video game trailer and additional children’s hunting games will be set up throughout the day provided by the U.S. Army National Guard, GANT News and Bigfoot Radio.

Butch Mann and his canines will also be presenting demonstrations throughout the day, and boy and girl scout groups will be on hand for various activities

The Elk’s beer and slushie tent will open at 12 p.m., and wine, beer and whiskey tastings will be provided by Starr Hill Winery, Triple Nickle Distillery and Inco Beverage.

At 6 p.m., local band, Hell Bent, will rock the grandstand stage, and at 7 p.m., Welker will share his 100-day survival tales and hunting tactics. Festival admission is free and main stage event tickets are $20.

Attendees to the grandstand show will have the chance to win door prizes with a grand prize of a custom guided hunting trip with Welker.

For more information and tickets, visit RolandWelker.com.

The event benefits area tourism projects and is hosted by Visit Clearfield County, Big Foot Radio and GANT News, and is sponsored by CNB Bank, Carns Equipment, CASE Knives and Zippo, FOXPRO, Allegiant Holster, Belding & Mull, the PA National Guard, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Bob’s Army & Navy, Jim’s Sports Center, Grice Gun Shop and Visit Clearfield County.

Participating vendors are Allegiant Holsters, B & B Logging, Bear Hill Horse Logging, Belding & Mull, Big Foot Radio, Bigler Boyz, Black Diamond Riding Ranch, Boy Scouts, Carns Equipment, CASE Knives, Chefy Pies, Classic Car Club, Clearfield Borough Fire Dept., Clearfield Elks, Cleveland Brothers, Critical Skills Academy, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Finders Keepers USA, Fired Up Pizza Truck, FOXPRO, GANT News, Girl Scouts, Glen Richey Sportsmen’s Club, Ice Dreams Ice Cream Truck, Invictus, Inco. Beverage, Jag Fly Co./ Allegheny Woods & Water, JJ Powell K-9 Survival, Larry’s Harley Davidson, Lindsey Wisor State Farm, Military Veterans Outdoors, Original Revolutions, North American Trapper, Novey Recycling, PA Army National Guard, PA Fish & Boat Commission, Pheasants Forever, Snappy’s, Starr Hill Winery, Steak on a Stick, Straub Beer, Stromboli Land, Susquehanna Safari, T&D Fabricating, The Shot Assist, Triple Nickle Distillery, Two Brothers Tees, Visit Clearfield County, Wild Furs, Wild Meats, Wolf Run Adventures, Yeany Maple Syrup & Kettle Corn and Zippo.