Cultural Resources Inc., of DuBois and the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the creation of the Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship.

Plans are for the first scholarship to be awarded in the spring of 2022 to a DuBois area graduating senior who has participated in a theatrical event at the Reitz Theater with special consideration given to a student who is pursuing a career in the arts.

Joe Sensor of the Cultural Resources board stated: “It has been the goal of CRI for several years to create a scholarship that would recognize the theatrical talents of our local young people and hopefully assist them in realizing their dreams of pursuing a career in the arts or a related field.

“The youth that participate in productions and workshops at the Reitz Theater are a huge reason for why we exist and have been successful for the past 29 years in our local community. This is a wonderful way to recognize that reality, and to give back to this very important demographic.”

The possibility of fulfilling the dream to create a performing arts scholarship came to the forefront earlier this year when Mark McCracken, the executive director of the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, paid a site visit to the Reitz Theater to review a project for which the Charitable Foundation had provided grant funding for.

During the visit, McCracken discussed with Cultural Resources board members Joe Sensor, Judy Smith and Debbie Wirths other services the Charitable Foundation provides that could be beneficial, not only to the Reitz Theater, but to the DuBois community as well.

It was out of these initial discussions that the Cultural Resources Board of Directors decided that partnering with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation would be the way to get the scholarship fund up and running.

McCracken stated: “Community organizations like Cultural Resources and the Reitz Theater are the kind of organizations we like to be involved with.

“This new scholarship fits perfectly into our portfolio of scholarship funds and we are looking forward to working with the Cultural Resources Board to grow the value of the scholarship fund so multiple scholarships can be awarded in future years.”

Sensor and McCracken shared: “We envision this scholarship fund will become an important award for future graduates in the Tri-County area and will be a way that the area community can recognize and encourage young people with special interest in the arts.”

Those interested in supporting the Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship can do so online at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org by clicking ONLINE DONATION TO A SCHOLARSHIP FUND, then selecting the DONATE button specific to the CRI/Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship which will take you to a secure PayPal donation site to process a credit card donation.

Also, donations by check can be mailed to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield, PA 16830. Checks should be made payable to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation with Reitz Theater Performing Arts Scholarship noted in the memo line.

All donations are tax deductible and the Charitable Foundation is a registered 501c3 charitable organization.

Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship or endowment fund with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation can visit the Web site at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or request information at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.