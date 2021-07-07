ADVERTISEMENT

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Troopers, Troop C, conducted a field sobriety checkpoint over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The checkpoint occurred from 9 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday along state Route 53 in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.

Additionally, it focused on the removal of impaired drivers from state roadways with troopers stopping 78 total vehicles.

State police reported one DUI (for alcohol and or drug impairment); two misdemeanor arrests (other than DUI); and one misdemeanor warrant arrest.

Troopers also issued nine citations and 32 written warnings for various traffic violations.