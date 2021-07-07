ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is still open for visitors despite the ongoing South Front Street betterment project in Clearfield Borough.

According to Library Director Lisa Coval, visitors will only be able to access the library via West Side and the Market Street Bridge for the next two days.

Coval apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause and encourages library visitors to exercise caution as they navigate the construction.

The Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is located at 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, and can be reached by phone at 814-765-3271. Or visit online at http://www.shawlibrary.org/ and on Facebook.

The library is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays.