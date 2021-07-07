Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.20/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 76.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.89/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.85/gallon, a difference of 96.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12/gallon Monday. The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

July 6, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 6, 2019: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 6, 2018: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 6, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

July 6, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 6, 2015: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 6, 2014: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

July 6, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 6, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

July 6, 2011: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.16/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14/g.

Hagerstown- $2.91/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

York- $3.18/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

“Gasoline demand over the holiday weekend certainly did not disappoint as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years, and in the process, we could have set new all-time records for consumption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“As OPEC+ met over the weekend and saw a heated disagreement about raising oil production, WTI crude oil surged in Monday evening electronic trading to nearly $77 per barrel on higher demand and a lack of additional supply from OPEC amidst a mountain of disagreement on how to respond to the market.

“For now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed nowhere but up until global supply starts to catch up with the continued surge in demand.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.