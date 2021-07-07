ADVERTISEMENT

Less than one-quarter of one percent of the United States’ rivers are protected under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, and Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region is fortunate to contain two of its prize gems, the Clarion and Allegheny Rivers, along with hundreds of miles of other beautiful waterways. French explorers originally dubbed the Allegheny River “La Belle Rivière” or […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-great-outdoors-wild-scenic-waterways/