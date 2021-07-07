CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday night accepted a tar and chip bid.

Among one of the top summer projects for the township was bids for tar and chip repair. Secretary Barbara Shaffner presented three bids for the repairs.

Russell Standard submitted a bid totaling $36,694.26, while Midland Asphalt put in a bid of $45,690.68.

Shaffner indicated that the township also received a bid from Simcoat’s, which came in lower than Russell Standard.

However, she also noted that the offer included a request for an extension to finish the job due to the amount of work that was already scheduled.

The deadline for completion, she indicated, was Sept. 15, which she felt was enough to not accept the bid. The board then approved that from Russell Standard.

Shaffner also noted that the ACT 13 funding that the township received for other projects totaled $194,791.80, which was more than originally projected.

In other business, Police Officer Nathan Lash was promoted, effective July 7, from part-time to a full-time officer.

Police Chief Doug Clark noted that the township was not losing any officers, but the move was necessary as one will be deployed.

Officer Devin Gill will also move to full-time, retroactive to July 4. Clark noted that Officer Elliott Neeper was nominated as June’s Officer of the Month.

Ruffner announced that there will be a township recycling event happening on Aug. 13-14, with hours slated each day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for residents.

He said that more information will be made available at a future date.