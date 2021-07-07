ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Twp.

Police were requested to do a welfare check on a male walking in the Hyde area. Upon locating the male, Mark S. Graham, Jr., 37, of Woodland, it was found that he was in possession of a controlled substance and had an active warrant through the Sheriff’s Dept. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to a disturbance at a residence on Powell Ave. Upon arrival it was found that Matthew Hummel, 25, of West Decatur was yelling and throwing the victim’s property into the street and yard in front of children. Hummel was forced to leave the property and cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing.