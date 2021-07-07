CLEARFIELD – A former Clearfield man will be spending time in state prison for purchasing over $10,000 worth of items using other people’s credit accounts.

Caleb Silas Eskridge, 37, pleaded guilty during colloquy court on Tuesday to felony theft and access device fraud in one case and burglary and felony access device fraud in a second case.

He was sentenced to 12 months to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and must pay restitution in full.

According to the affidavit in the first case, a real estate company contacted police saying someone was using their charge account at a local store starting at the end of October. The charges had been made in the name of one of their subcontractors who was authorized to use the account.

When they spoke with the subcontractor, he was unaware of the transactions but suggested it could have been Eskridge, who worked for him but he had recently fired.

The sales associates who had handled the transactions were able to give a description of the man who claimed to be the subcontractor, which matched Eskridge.

Further investigation revealed that the reason Eskridge had been fired was because he had kept a vehicle loaned to him by the subcontractor.

Eskridge’s roommate at a Daisy Street apartment called police to report that he had found several credit cards in someone else’s name in the apartment. Eskridge also owed him money for rent.

This led to a search of the vehicle where officers found multiple tools and accessories that had been purchased at the local business.

In this case, the purchases totaled over $9,000.

The affidavit in the second case details how the victims reported someone had entered their home on Dec. 18, removing a fireproof box containing credit cards and taking gold coins worth $500.

They believed the person responsible was Eskridge, who was friends with their daughter.

It was the next day when the police were called by Eskridge’s roommate about the stolen credit cards.

In addition, receipts for purchases at local stores using these cards were found by the roommate and provided to police. Some of these items were then also located in the vehicle.

The roommate said he remembered going with Eskridge to Walmart to exchange a bunch of gold coins that he claimed were his life savings. Eskridge received approximately $400 for the coins, he said.

Court documents indicate that Eskridge is from Georgetown, Indiana.