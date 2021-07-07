ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a more than year-long investigation, state ethics investigators have found that Pennsylvania’s former chief advocate for crime victims did not trade on her high-profile public position to benefit her personal business ventures. (Photo caption: Jennifer Storm resigned from her $123,000 position earlier this year, several months after the Republican-controlled state Senate blocked her from serving another […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ethics-panel-closes-investigation-into-former-pa-victim-advocate-jennifer-storm/